BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Lawsuit Accuses Hair Dye Makers of Hiding Increased Bladder Cancer Risk


February 21, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


LOS ANGELES — Several hair dye manufacturers, including L’Oreal, Redken and John Paul Mitchell, were hit with a lawsuit filed in California state court by a hair stylist who alleges that harmful chemicals in their products caused him to develop bladder cancer.

In the complaint, filed Jan. 23 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Hector Corvera says the companies have known for years that routine exposure to their products could cause a 30 percent increased risk of bladder cancer, yet failed to include a warning on their labels.

“Hundreds of chemicals are used to make hair dyes, many are …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Fire Litigation Presented by EisnerAmper

March 11, 2025

MORE DETAILS