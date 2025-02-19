Baby Food MDL Defendant Files Reply Brief Maintaining that Court Has Lack of Personal Jurisdiction

SAN FRANCISCO –– A defendant named in the Baby Food multidistrict litigation docket has filed a reply brief reiterating its position that the court does not have jurisdiction over the company, saying the plaintiff has wrongfully “conflated Danone S.A. with its corporate subsidiaries.”

The reply brief was filed on Feb. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by defendant Danone S.A., which argued that the plaintiffs have failed to meet the standard for jurisdictional discovery or have even “shown why it would serve any purpose here.”

The defendant moved to dismiss all of the claims …