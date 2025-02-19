Ill. Court Takes Judicial Notice of Order Relating to Subpoenas on Non-Parties in Paraquat MDL Docket
February 19, 2025
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paraquat herbicide personal injury claims has taken judicial notice of an order entered in a Texas court quashing subpoenas served upon non-party Texas agencies.
In a Feb. 7 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois granted a motion to take judicial notice and said it will consider the July 24 order from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
In a Feb. 5 motion, non-parties Prairie View A&M University, Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension and the Texas Department …
