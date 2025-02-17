Fraud Claims Dismissed from Lead-Containing Tampon Case with Leave to Amend
February 17, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice fraud claims from a lawsuit accusing Kimberly-Clark Corp. of failing to warn consumers that its tampons contain lead, finding the plaintiff failed to provide sufficient detail regarding independent testing of the products.
However, in a Feb. 13 order, Judge Gonzalo Curiel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California allowed the consumer protection law claims to proceed to the extent they allege Kimberly-Clark’s representations mislead reasonable consumers into believing the products are lead-free.
Allison Barton filed the putative class action, accusing Kimberly-Clark of violating California consumer …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick