9th Circuit Consolidates Pending Appeals Involving Benzene Content in Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Drugs

SAN FRANCISCO –– The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has consolidated three pending appeals involving the benzene content in benzoyl peroxide acne drugs, agreeing with the parties that consolidation would serve judicial economy.

The 9th Circuit granted the motion to consolidate on Jan. 29.

A joint motion to consolidate the appeals was filed on Jan. 23 by the plaintiffs, who argued that grouping the cases was in the interest of “justice and serves judicial economy because these appeals involve many of the same plaintiffs (all of whom are represented by the same counsel) and arise out of the same …