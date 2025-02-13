BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

EPA Asks Court to Stay Case Challenging Rule Designating PFOA/PFOS as Hazardous Substances


February 13, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The EPA has asked a Columbia Circuit appellate court to stay a case regarding its recent final rule on the designation of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid (PFOS) as hazardous substances, saying the new agency members need time to familiarize themselves with the issues and determine how to proceed.

In the Feb. 11 motion filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked the court to hold the consolidated cases in abeyance for 60 days “to allow new Agency leadership to review the underlying petition.”

