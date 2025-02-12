EPA Asks Court to Stay Petition Challenging Toxic Substance Rule, Cites Changes in Agency Leadership; Parties Oppose

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has asked a federal circuit court to stay a petition challenging an EPA final rule regarding procedures for chemical risk evaluation under the Toxic Substances Control Act, citing changes in agency leadership.

In a Feb. 5 motion filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the U.S. EPA requested the postponement in order for the new leadership at the agency to review the rule.

“Counsel for EPA has conferred with counsel for all other parties and is informed that Industry Petitioners and Intervenor Petitioner do not oppose …