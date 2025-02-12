Petitioners Oppose EPA’s Request to Withdraw Paraquat Registration, Says Withdrawal ‘Would Pose Unreasonable Risk to Human Health’

SAN FRANCISCO –– Groups that filed a petition for an interim registration review of the herbicide paraquat dichloride have opposed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s request to remand its decision, saying that the agency’s own analysis “confirms that withdrawal would pose an unreasonable risk to human health.”

In a Feb. 10 brief filed in the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the groups further argued that they have never argued that the Interim Registration Review Decision for paraquat should be withdrawn.

“The only issue in his case is whether the Decision is protective enough,” the groups wrote in the recent …