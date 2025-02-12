Missouri Appellate Court Affirms $1.25 Million Verdict Against Monsanto in Roundup Case

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri appellate court has affirmed a $1.25 million verdict entered against Monsanto at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial, rejecting the defendant’s preemption arguments on appeal.

In a Feb. 11 order, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, opined that the plaintiff’s failure to warn claim was not expressly or impliedly preempted by federal law.

Plaintiff John L. Durnell asserted the underlying claims, contending that exposure to Monsanto’s Roundup product caused him to develop non-Hodkgin’s lymphoma. Jurors eventually found for the plaintiff, awarding $1.25 million in compensatory damages.

Monsanto filed a motion for judgment …