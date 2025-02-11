Proctor & Gamble Benzene Shampoo Case Dismissed for Now

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which a woman alleges that her leukemia was caused by exposure to benzene in Proctor & Gamble’s Herbal Essences shampoos and conditioners, ruling that she failed to identify which particular product allegedly caused her disease.

In a Feb. 6 order, Judge Janis Sammartino of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California gave the plaintiff a chance to amend her claims within 21 days.

Thaylia Quinn alleges she developed chronic lymphocytic leukemia as a result of exposure to benzene in Proctor & Gamble’s Herbal Essences shampoos, …