BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

N.Y. Court Tosses All Non-Arsenic Misrepresentation Claims in Baby Food Case, Allows Arsenic Allegations to Proceed


January 8, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK –– A New York federal court has tossed all claims not relating to arsenic in a baby food heavy metals class action lawsuit, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to plead any threshold at which the alleged presence of other toxic heavy metals would be unsafe for young children.

In a Dec. 27 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York allowed misrepresentation claims relating to the arsenic content in Hain Celestial’s baby food products to proceed.

The underlying putative class action plaintiffs contend that Hain Celestial deceptively marketed its baby food products as …


