Pa. Appellate Court Reverses Award of Summary Judgment to Defendants in Railroad Toxic Exposure Case

HARRISBURG, Pa. –– A Pennsylvania appellate court has reversed an award of summary judgment to defendants in a railroad toxic exposure lawsuit, concluding that the trial court’s finding that the expert testimony was erroneous.

In a Jan. 3 order, the Pennsylvania Superior Court opined that even the “most cursory review of these reports reveals that the experts provided abundant citation to scientific authority to support the methodologies that the experts utilized.”

Plaintiff Michael J. Seifert filed the underlying case, contending that his work as a railroad conductor and engineer exposed him to excessive amounts of diesel exhaust/fumes, herbicides and asbestos. …