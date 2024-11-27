JPML Asked to Centralize Actions Alleging Benzene in L’Oreal Acne Treatment Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to centralize six putative class actions alleging that L’Oreal’s benzoyl peroxide-containing acne treatment products contain excessive levels of benzene.

In a Nov. 26 motion, plaintiffs in the cases argue that the actions, which are pending in three jurisdictions — the District of Hawaii, the Eastern District of Louisiana, and the Southern District of New York — should be consolidated in the District of Hawaii before Judge Micah Smith “to facilitate their expeditious litigation.”

The cases accuse L’Oreal of failing to warn that its BPO products may contain benzene, …