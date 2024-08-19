BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Roundup Failure-To-Warn Claims Preempted by FIFRA, 3rd Cir. Rules


August 19, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


PHILADELPHIA — The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that claims accusing Monsanto Co. of failing to include a cancer warning on Roundup’s label are preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) because they contravene the Environmental Protection Agency’s determination that glyphosate does not require a cancer warning.

On Aug. 15, the appellate court agreed with defendant Monsanto Co. that since a cancer warning is not required under FIFRA, Pennsylvania law cannot dictate otherwise.

Pennsylvania citizens David and Theresa Schaffner sued Monsanto in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, alleging David’s non-Hodgkins lymphoma was …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel in Lyric Ballroom C

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS