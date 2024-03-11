Ill. Judge Preliminarily Approves Unilever Antiperspirant Benzene Claims

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has preliminarily approved a proposed $2 million settlement in a class action accusing Unilever United States Inc. of failing to warn consumers that its Suave antiperspirant products contained high levels of benzene.

On March 7, Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois scheduled a final approval hearing for Sept. 13.

In an amended complaint filed on Aug. 24, 2022, lead plaintiffs Yvonne Barnes, Patricia Dean, Antonio Morris, and Bernadette Bogdanovs alleged Unilever knew or should have known that its 24-hour Protection Powder aerosol antiperspirant and Suave …