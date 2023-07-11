Tennessee Files ‘Forever Chemical’ Lawsuit Against Firefighting Foam Makers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s attorney general has sued several companies, including 3M Co., alleging their aqueous film-forming firefighting foam (AFFF) contained toxic polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that were released into the state’s water supplies, causing a myriad of adverse health effects.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on July 7, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti alleges “defendants’ tortious, deceptive, and unlawful actions have caused and/or contributed to significant known PFAS contamination” of water, air, soil and property.

“Defendants knew that their AFFF Products would release PFAS into the environment, harm people and …