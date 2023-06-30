Monsanto Loses Bid to Dismiss Vt. School’s PCB Contamination Case

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a $190 million PCB lawsuit filed against Monsanto by a Vermont school, predicting that the state high court would allow the public and private nuisance claims to proceed because the allegations “infer substantial participation in conduct that was harmful, intentional, and unreasonable.”

In a June 26 order, Judge William K. Sessions of the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont further ruled that at this stage in the case it cannot be said that the school’s claims are untimely because the allegations and evidence do not establish what the …