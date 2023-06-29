Receiver Appointed to Oversee Radiator Specialty Co. Liquidation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina state court has appointed a receiver to liquidate and dissolve Radiator Specialty Company Inc. and its parent company RSC Holdings Inc., according to a recent case management report filed by the companies.
According to the June 9 report, the Union County Superior Court granted RSC’s request to appoint Michael L. Martinez receiver, and the North Carolina Supreme Court designated the case to the state’s business court, and it was assigned to Judge Adam M. Conrad of the Special Superior Court for Complex Business Cases.
RSC company started in 1924 by a traveling salesman, I.D. …
