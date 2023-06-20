La. Federal Judge Slashes Redhibition, Survival Claims from Roundup Case

NEW ORLEANS – A Louisiana federal judge has awarded Monsanto Co. summary judgment on redhibition and survival claims in a Roundup case, ruling they are untimely because the plaintiff was on notice of the claims before expiry of the one-year prescriptive period.

In a June 14 order, Judge Jane Triche Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana also dismissed the punitive damages claim, finding the version of Louisiana Code Article 2315.3 plaintiffs relied upon does not apply.

Dr. Joseph Rumage contracted with Monsanto to provide professional ophthalmological services to its employees, and worked at the …