Conn. Federal Judge Preliminarily Approves $1.95 Million Benzene Antiperspirant Settlement

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has preliminarily approved a $1.95 million class action settlement in a benzene antiperspirant case against Henkel Corp. and Thriving Brands LLC, and certified a settlement class for purposes of the settlement only.

In a June 8 order, Judge Alvin W. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut found Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 has been satisfied, including requirements that the class members are too numerous to be joined in a single action; common issues of law and fact exist and predominate; and the class representatives’ claims are typical …