Missouri Roundup Personal Injury Case Enters 10th Day of Trial

CLAYTON, Mo. –– A Roundup trial has entered its tenth day of trial in a Missouri state court, where jurors have heard arguments that a plaintiff developed cancer after using Roundup as a child.

Hon. Brian May of the Missouri Judicial Circuit for the 21st Judicial Circuit, St. Louis County, is overseeing the trial.

Openings took place on April 26. Since then, Drs. Beate Ritz, William Reaves, Daniel Goldstein, Charles Jameson, Mark Martens, Martyn Smith, Chadi Nabhan, and Lucy Ann Godley have testified on behalf of the plaintiff.

The underlying claims were brought by Sharlean Gordon, who says …