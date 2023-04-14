JPML Denies Motions to Vacate Conditional Transfer Orders Involving Water Contamination Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied several motions to vacate conditional transfer orders involving water contamination cases, concluding that even though some of the cases involve both AFFF and non-AFFF sources of contamination, common factual questions and discovery still exist.

In the April 12 order, the JPML noted that the MDL at question was created to address claims that AFF products used at airports, military bases, or other industrial locations caused the release of PFOS and/or PFOA into local groundwater and contaminated drinking water supplies.

“The [underlying] actions in the MDL share factual …