Sunscreen MDL Dismissed Following Approval of Class Action Settlement
April 12, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– The Florida federal judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging benzene exposure from aerosol sunscreen products has dismissed the litigation in the wake of a class action settlement.
In the April 5 order, Judge Raag Singhal of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida directed the clerk of court to close the matter, subject to the court’s continuing jurisdiction to enforce its orders.
Earlier this year, the judge granted a motion for approval of the settlement, certified the settlement class, and awarded attorneys’ fees. He acknowledged in Feb. 28 order that there …
