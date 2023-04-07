Plaintiffs May Conduct Preservation Depositions of Experts in Roundup MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the federal Roundup multidistrict litigation docket has allowed plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel to conduct preservation depositions of plaintiffs’ experts Dr. Beate Ritz, Dr. Dennis Weisenburger and Dr. Charles W. Jameson.

In a March 29 order, Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California instructed the parties to meet and confer regarding the dates of the preservation depositions.

“At least 14 days prior to any deposition taken pursuant to this Order, Plaintiffs’ Co-Lead Counsel must provide counsel for Monsanto with updated disclosures relating to the deponent — including but …