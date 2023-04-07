Co-Lead Counsel Provides Roundup MDL Judge With Proposed Special Master Compensation Structure

SAN FRANCISCO — Co-lead counsel told the judge overseeing the Roundup MDL docket that plaintiffs’ proposed Special Master, Randi Ellis, will be compensated at her standard hourly rate of $950 per hour and reimbursed for any reasonable out-of-pocket expenses if she is appointed.

In a March 31 letter to Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, clarified that the total fee paid to Ellis will be capped at 4 percent of the total common benefit funds available for distribution.

Plaintiffs would pay for all special master fees from the MDL Common Benefit Fund …