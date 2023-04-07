Roundup MDL Judge Denies Plaintiff Request to Depose Portier Again; Requests Information Regarding Special Master Compensation
April 7, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO –– The judge overseeing the Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket has denied a request to depose Dr. Christopher Portier again, saying that, in part, that the parties cannot conduct a “new preservation deposition every time there’s a development.”
During the March 29 Case Management Conference, Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California denied the request to depose Dr. Portier again, but stated that if the plaintiffs were able to show portions of the original deposition that would leave them at a disadvantage, he would be “happy to look at it …
