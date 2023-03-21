BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

11th Circuit Denies Monsanto’s Request to Move Oral Argument in Roundup Appeal


March 21, 2023


ATLANTA –– The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has denied Monsanto’s unopposed motion to move oral argument to a later June date in a Roundup appeal involving the question of preemption, a request made in light of a conflict with a hearing involving Ukraine’s litigation against the Russian Federation.

In a one-page order issued March 21, the 11th Circuit stated that “appellee’s unopposed motion to set oral argument for June 15, 2023, or June 16, 2023 is denied.”

One day prior to the order, Monsanto filed an unopposed motion to set en banc oral argument for June 15 or …


