11th Circuit Denies Monsanto’s Request to Move Oral Argument in Roundup Appeal
March 21, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
- Order
ATLANTA –– The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has denied Monsanto’s unopposed motion to move oral argument to a later June date in a Roundup appeal involving the question of preemption, a request made in light of a conflict with a hearing involving Ukraine’s litigation against the Russian Federation.
In a one-page order issued March 21, the 11th Circuit stated that “appellee’s unopposed motion to set oral argument for June 15, 2023, or June 16, 2023 is denied.”
One day prior to the order, Monsanto filed an unopposed motion to set en banc oral argument for June 15 or …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Key Litigation Updates and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort
HarrisMartin's May MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center