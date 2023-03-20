Monsanto Seeks to Dismiss 2 Roundup Cases, Says Plaintiffs Failed to Disclose Expert Reports by Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has filed motions for summary judgment in two Roundup cases, arguing that the plaintiffs failed to disclose expert reports prior to the deadline and, as such, have not disclosed a “single expert witness or report regarding specific causation.”

The motions were filed in the Mire and Steele cases on March 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

In the Steele motion, the defendant explained that Henry and Tanya Steele contend that Henry Steele developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a result of exposure to Roundup.

The Steeles, however, failed to disclose expert reports …