Louisiana Court Dismisses Benzene Antiperspirant Deodorant Case Without Prejudice, Allows Leave to Amend


December 2, 2022


NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has dismissed a benzene case without prejudice, finding that the aerosol antiperspirant-related claims against Procter & Gamble are not sufficiently pled.

In the Nov. 21 order, however, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana found that the plaintiffs should be afforded the opportunity to amend their complaint.

Procter & Gamble Company moved to dismiss the second amended complaint brought by Pamela and Pat Rooney.

The plaintiffs alleged that Pamela Rooney was exposed to benzene through her use of Secret aerosol antiperspirant. As a result of this monthly use for several …


