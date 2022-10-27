Aerosol Dry Shampoos Voluntarily Recalled Due to ‘Potentially Elevated Levels of Benzene’

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. –– Unilever United States has issued a voluntary recall of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to Oct. 2021 from a number of companies due to “potentially elevated levels of benzene.”

In the Oct. 18 press release, Unilever noted that the recall extends to products manufactured by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemee.

The release noted that benzene is classified as a human carcinogen and that exposure to benzene can “result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.”

“Based on an independent health hazard …