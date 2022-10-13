Paraquat MDL Plaintiffs Move for Order Declaring Defense Expert Materials Discoverable

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending in the Paraquat herbicide multidistrict litigation docket have moved for an order declaring defense expert materials discoverable, arguing that the materials are “critical evidence directly related to Plaintiffs’ claims.”

In an Oct. 7 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, the plaintiffs argued that the documents “are needed to ensure that Defendants’ expert opinions and testimony are consistent with prior opinions and testimony….”

The plaintiffs explained that, in September 2021, it ordered the production of all Hoffmann expert reports prepared by either party. Ten days …