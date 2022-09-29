Parties in Paraquat MDL Docket Exchange Briefing on Scope of ‘Limited Discovery’

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– Parties in the national Paraquat products liability multidistrict litigation docket have exchanged briefing on the scope of discovery for cases that were identified as additional cases for limited discovery, with the plaintiffs maintaining that the defendants took an “act-now-ask-for-forgiveness-later approach.”

In a reply brief filed Sept. 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois the plaintiffs backed their request that the MDL Court issue an order defining limited discovery as the completion of a Fact Sheet and Plaintiff deposition.

In the motion, filed Sept. 9, the plaintiffs explained that the court …