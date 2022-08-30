First Trial Date in Paraquat MDL Rescheduled for July 2023; Dispositive Motion Deadlines Moved Back
August 30, 2022
- CMO 15
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The deadlines for dispositive motions, including summary judgment and Daubert motions, and the trial date for the first trial selection have been reset by the judge overseeing the Paraquat products liability multidistrict litigation.
In CMO No. 15 issued on Aug. 17, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois stated that the new order was prompted by a review of the status of discovery in the MDL and after consultation with Special Master Randi S. Ellis.
As such, Chief Justice Nancy J. Rosenstengel reset the summary judgment and Daubert motions deadline to on …
