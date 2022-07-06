Roundup Plaintiffs Oppose Recent Monsanto Efforts to Compel Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO –– Roundup plaintiffs have opposed recent efforts by Monsanto to compel discovery in a number of Wave IV Cases, saying that the motion was untimely and was procedurally flawed, as the defendant failed to contact counsel for the plaintiffs to resolve the conflict before filing its motion.

In a July 1 opposition brief filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the nine plaintiffs argued that the defendant’s motion to compel is “procedurally flawed in numerous ways.”

“These flaws are not just hyper-technical failures,” the opposition stated. “[T]hey fly in the face of the …