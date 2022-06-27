U.S. Supreme Court Declines Review of $86.7 Million Roundup Verdict

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to weigh in on an $86.7 million Roundup verdict, denying Monsanto Co.’s petition for review f after a California appellate court affirmed the verdict and the state supreme court declined certiorari.

In May 2019, a California jury awarded more than $2 billion total to Alva and Alberta Pilliod, finding that the glyphosate-containing herbicide product was a substantial factor in causing the couple’s separate non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnoses.

The award to Alberta Pilliod included $201,166.76 in past economic loss; $2,957,710.00 in future economic loss; $8 million in past non-economic loss; $26 million in …