BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Roundup MDL Judge Preliminarily Approves Class Action Settlement, Certifies Class


June 27, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the national Roundup personal injury MDL docket has granted preliminary approval of a class action settlement and for certification of the class for settlement purposes, and set a final settlement hearing for Jan. 12.

In the June 21 order, Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found the settlement “is fair, reasonable and adequate and merits preliminary approval.” According to the filings, Monsanto will pay between $23 million and $45 million in settlement of the released claims.

“Specifically, there is no evidence of a ‘reverse auction’ between …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference

July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

July 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA
Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle

MORE DETAILS