Roundup MDL Judge Preliminarily Approves Class Action Settlement, Certifies Class

SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the national Roundup personal injury MDL docket has granted preliminary approval of a class action settlement and for certification of the class for settlement purposes, and set a final settlement hearing for Jan. 12.

In the June 21 order, Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found the settlement “is fair, reasonable and adequate and merits preliminary approval.” According to the filings, Monsanto will pay between $23 million and $45 million in settlement of the released claims.

“Specifically, there is no evidence of a ‘reverse auction’ between …