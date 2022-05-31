Florida Federal Court Sets Final Approval Hearing in Benzene Sunscreen MDL Settlement
May 31, 2022
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– The Florida federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for aerosol sunscreen products that allegedly contained benzene has scheduled a final approval hearing for later this summer, according to a recent order.
In the May 16 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida sua sponte scheduled a Final Approval Hearing for Aug. 12 via Zoom.
The Final Approval Hearing setting comes five months after the plaintiffs with claims pending against Johnson & Johnson moved for approval of the settlement agreement, in which the defendant agreed to purge existing inventory of isobutane …
