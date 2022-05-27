Parties in Appeal of $25 Million Roundup Judgment Respond to U.S. Solicitor Brief in U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Parties involved in the appeal of a $25 million Roundup judgment pending in the U.S. Supreme Court have responded to a recent brief filed by the U.S. Solicitor General, in which the United States opined that the judgment should be upheld, with Monsanto maintaining that the government’s brief “provides no sound reason to deny review of either question presented.”

In their May 25 brief filed in the high court, however, the respondents argued that the “United States is correct” and that the FIFRA does not preempt the underlying claims.

“…[T]here is no conflict in authority for this …