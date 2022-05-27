BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Parties in Appeal of $25 Million Roundup Judgment Respond to U.S. Solicitor Brief in U.S. Supreme Court


May 27, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Monsanto’s Brief
  • Respondent’s Brief


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Parties involved in the appeal of a $25 million Roundup judgment pending in the U.S. Supreme Court have responded to a recent brief filed by the U.S. Solicitor General, in which the United States opined that the judgment should be upheld, with Monsanto maintaining that the government’s brief “provides no sound reason to deny review of either question presented.”

In their May 25 brief filed in the high court, however, the respondents argued that the “United States is correct” and that the FIFRA does not preempt the underlying claims.

“…[T]here is no conflict in authority for this …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

June 15, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS