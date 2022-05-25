Calif. Court Rejects Challenges to Plaintiff Expert Testimony in Baby Food Case Linking Heavy Metal Exposure to ASD, ADHD

LOS ANGELES –– A California court has rejected challenges to expert testimony in a lawsuit contending that exposure to heavy metals in baby food caused a minor plaintiff to develop autism-spectrum disorder and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder can continue.

In the May 24 opinion, the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County ruled that the plaintiff’s expert opinions that lead, arsenic and/or mercury are capable of being a substantial factor in causing ASD and ADHD were, in fact, admissible.

The minor plaintiff in the lawsuit contends that his autism-spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnoses were caused by …