Class Action Lawsuit Accuses McDonald’s of Failing to Disclose Presence of PFAS in Food Packaging

BENTON, Ill. –– A class action complaint has been filed against McDonald’s Corp., accusing the fast-food conglomerate of serving food in product packaging contaminated with unsafe levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

In the March 28 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, the plaintiffs argued that the products are not safe due to the levels of PFAS contamination.

“The use of PFAS in its Products stands in stark contrast to McDonald’s brand identity which espouses food safety,” the complaint said. “In almost every medium, McDonald’s Corporation tells consumers, investors, and …