Mass. Firefighters File Complaint Against 3M Co., Say PFAS in Firefighting Foam Caused Prostate Cancer, Other Illnesses

BOSTON –– A group of firefighters have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts federal court against 3M Co., alleging that use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam has caused them to develop “cancers and other serious and life-threatening diseases.”

Among the injuries alleged in the Feb. 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts were prostate cancer, malignant melanoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The plaintiffs asserting the claims are 15 current and retired firefighters who have several in several cities across Massachusetts, including Boston. During the course of their employment, the plaintiffs said that they worked in …