Mass. Firefighters File Complaint Against 3M Co., Say PFAS in Firefighting Foam Caused Prostate Cancer, Other Illnesses
February 18, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
BOSTON –– A group of firefighters have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts federal court against 3M Co., alleging that use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam has caused them to develop “cancers and other serious and life-threatening diseases.”
Among the injuries alleged in the Feb. 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts were prostate cancer, malignant melanoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
The plaintiffs asserting the claims are 15 current and retired firefighters who have several in several cities across Massachusetts, including Boston. During the course of their employment, the plaintiffs said that they worked in …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Infant Formula, Philips CPAP & Hernia Mesh
March 30, 2022 - New Orleans, LA
Windsor Court Hotel
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None