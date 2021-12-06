Paraquat Herbicide MDL Judge Outlines Protocol for Selection of Trial Cases
December 6, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- CMO No. 12
- Dec. 6 Order
- Report & Recommendation
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paraquat herbicide litigation claims has slightly altered a CMO in which she outlined the protocol for the selection of trial cases in light of a Special Master report recommending the adjustment of certain deadlines.
Hon. Nancy J. Rosenstengel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois adopted the report and recommendation –– which allowed more time for plaintiffs to comply with eligibility requirements –– in a Dec. 6 order.
Now, plaintiffs must file a complaint on or before Dec. 10 and complete a …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference
December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel