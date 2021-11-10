Monsanto Files Brief Supporting Summary Judgment Motion on Texas Presumption of No Liability Grounds
November 10, 2021
- Reply
SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has filed a reply brief in the federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injuries claims supporting its motion for summary judgment based on Texas Presumption of No Liability, reiterating that the plaintiffs have failed to defeat the applicability of the § 82.008(a) presumption.
In a Nov. 8 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Monsanto maintained that the plaintiff failed to establish rebuttal of the presumption under § 82.008(b)(1) or (2).
Monsanto argued that it was entitled to a presumption of no liability provided …
