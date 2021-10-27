BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Sunscreen MDL Court Sets Initial Conference for January; Defendants Move to Stay Deadlines


October 27, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Order


MIAMI –– The federal court chosen to oversee the national multidistrict litigation docket for cases linking the use of sunscreen to benzene exposure has scheduled the coordinated docket’s first conference for early next year, the first time the parties will convene since the MDL docket was created earlier this month.

In an Oct. 25 order, Hon. Raag Singhal of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida set the initial conference for Jan. 6, 2020 via Zoom.

At that time, the court said, “matters relating to pretrial discovery proceedings in these cases will be addressed.”

The MDL …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS