Sunscreen MDL Court Sets Initial Conference for January; Defendants Move to Stay Deadlines

MIAMI –– The federal court chosen to oversee the national multidistrict litigation docket for cases linking the use of sunscreen to benzene exposure has scheduled the coordinated docket’s first conference for early next year, the first time the parties will convene since the MDL docket was created earlier this month.

In an Oct. 25 order, Hon. Raag Singhal of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida set the initial conference for Jan. 6, 2020 via Zoom.

At that time, the court said, “matters relating to pretrial discovery proceedings in these cases will be addressed.”

The MDL …