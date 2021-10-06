Calif. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Monsanto, Rejects Roundup Claims Filed on Behalf of Minor Child

LOS ANGELES –– A California jury has rejected claims asserted against Monsanto Co., which alleged that a 10-year old developed non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as a result of exposure to the company’s Roundup herbicide.

The California Superior Court for Los Angeles County jury reached the verdict on Oct. 5 after a trial that began on Sept. 15.

In a Dec. 2020 complaint, plaintiff Destiny Clark asserted the claims on behalf of Ezra Clark, who was born on May 16, 2011. The minor child lived with his mother in Walnut, Calif.

“Ezra Clark was exposed to Roundup in Walnut County, California when his …