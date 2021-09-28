Ohio Court Says It Doesn’t Have Jurisdiction Over Appeal of $50 Million C-8 Case, Won’t Weigh in on Science Panel Affidavit
September 28, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for C-8 water contamination claims has found that it does not have jurisdiction over the question of whether an affidavit of a Leach Science Panel member obtained by DuPont is appropriately part of the record in the appeal of a $50 million verdict.
In the Aug. 31 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio concluded that it lacks “jurisdiction to provide the relief Plaintiff requests with regard to the Abbott appeal.”
The plaintiffs had renewed its motion to seal what they claim was an improperly …
