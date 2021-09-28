Syngenta Corp. Moves to Toss Warranty and Consumer Protection Claims in Paraquat Herbicide MDL

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– Syngenta Corp. has moved to dismiss a number of warranty and consumer protection claims asserted by the plaintiffs with cases in the Paraquat herbicide multidistrict litigation docket, arguing that “most plaintiffs never even purchased paraquat products or suffered any financial impact independent of their alleged physical injuries.”

In the Sept. 13 motion filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Syngenta argued that “many plaintiffs go further and add legally deficient claims that spill over into the fields of warranty and consume protection.”

“Yet both fields chiefly concern compensating parties for …