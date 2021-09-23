Roundup Herbicide Personal Injury Trial Enters 27th Day of Trial in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. –– A Roundup personal injury trial has entered its twenty-seventh day of trial, according to court records, during which jurors have heard testimony regarding whether a plaintiff’s non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma was caused by his use of Roundup herbicide products.

Hon. Gilbert G. Ochoa of the California Superior Court for San Bernardino County is overseeing the virtual trial proceedings, which began with jury selection on July 26 and continued for several days. Opening arguments were delivered on Aug. 5.

Plaintiff Donnetta Stephens filed the lawsuit, contending that she developed High Grade B-Cell Lymphoma as a result of exposure to …