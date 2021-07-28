Paraquat Herbicide MDL Docket Kicks Off with Plaintiff Leadership, Special Master Appointments
July 28, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- CMO No. 2
- CMO No. 3
- CMO No. 5
EAST ST. LOUIS –– The federal court overseeing the newly created Paraquat Products Liability Litigation multidistrict docket has appointed plaintiffs’ leadership in addition to a Special Master, in addition to outlining protocols for protective orders, plaintiff fact sheets, and ESI protocol.
In Case Management Order No. 2 issued July 6, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois appointed Khaldoun A. Baghdadi of Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger, Sarah Shoemake Doles of Carey Danis & Lowe, and Peter Flowers of Meyers & Flowers as Co-Lead Counsel.
Thirteen attorneys were appointed to the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee, two of which …
