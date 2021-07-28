Paraquat Herbicide MDL Docket Kicks Off with Plaintiff Leadership, Special Master Appointments

EAST ST. LOUIS –– The federal court overseeing the newly created Paraquat Products Liability Litigation multidistrict docket has appointed plaintiffs’ leadership in addition to a Special Master, in addition to outlining protocols for protective orders, plaintiff fact sheets, and ESI protocol.

In Case Management Order No. 2 issued July 6, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois appointed Khaldoun A. Baghdadi of Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger, Sarah Shoemake Doles of Carey Danis & Lowe, and Peter Flowers of Meyers & Flowers as Co-Lead Counsel.

Thirteen attorneys were appointed to the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee, two of which …