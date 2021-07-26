Roundup Plaintiffs’ Firms Appeal Order Rejecting Efforts to Extend Hold-Back Fee to Non-MDL Plaintiffs

SAN FRANCISCO –– Two plaintiffs’ firms involved in the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims have filed a notice of appeal indicating their intent to have the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals review an order denying efforts to have a hold-back fee extent to non-MDL plaintiffs.

In a July 21 notice of appeal filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Robin Greenwald of Weitz & Luxenberg and Michael Miller of The Miller Firm LLC indicated their intent to contest the ruling made by Hon. Vince Chhabria.

In that decision, the MDL …